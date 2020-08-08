Devon Andrew Wilczynski, 33, of Meadville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 in Meadville.
Devon was born on August 11, 1986 in Erie, Pa., a son of Donald Wilczynski and Kathy Swinkola Wilczynski.
Devon was a graduate of Coventry Christian High School in Pottstown and a graduate of American Military University in Arizona. He was currently working on his nursing degree.
He was a veteran having served in the USMC and honorably discharged with the rank of corporal.
Devon was a member of the Meadville Church of Christ. He had a love for animals. He was also an avid gun enthusiast.
Devon is survived by his father, Donald Wilczynski and wife, Patti, of Titusville; his mother, Kathy Wilczynski, of Meadville; a brother, Jason Wilczynski and wife, Pam, of Saegertown; a niece, Willow Wilczynski; a nephew, Blaine Wilczynski; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. observing the covid-19 regulations and attend the funeral service on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Titusville Church of Christ 221 W. Main St. Titusville, PA with Pastor Ron Brown officiating.
Interment will be in Lamey Cemetery with full military honors.
The family asks that memorials be made to any chapter of the Humane Society or to the VETS Honor Guard P.O. Box 137 Franklin, Pa. 16323.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
