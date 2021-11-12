LeRoy R. Ehrhart, 74, of Earnest Road, Spartansburg, Pa., died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
He was born July 15, 1947 in Titusville, a son of the late Roy and Helen Greer Ehrhart.
LeRoy was raised and educated in Townville and graduated from Townville High School. In 1965, he enlisted in the U. S. Marines and served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1969. He was in aviation as a Sargent First Class Radar Technician. He received a Marksmanship medal and many other medals.
Upon his honorable discharge in 1970, he returned to the Spartansburg area and was a self-employed trucker for 43 years. After that, he hauled logs for various loggers with the most recent being Wilson Hardwoods.
LeRoy enjoyed working and helping his son, Joe, on the farm. He also enjoyed hunting, golfing and loved spending time with family and grandchildren. He was known to everyone as “Roys Boy.”
He was a member of the Titusville VFW Post 5958, Loyal Order of the Moose- Titusville Lodge #1962, the American Legion in Townville and was on the Friday night golf league at Green Acres.
In addition to his parents, LeRoy was preceded in death by a sister, Bertha Nuebert; two sisters-in-law, Lynda Ehrhart and Michelle Ehrhart; a brother, Alfred Ehrhart; a niece, Debra Ehrhart, and two nephews, Jason Rodgers and Joshua Ehrhart.
LeRoy is survived by his wife, Wilma Long Ehrhart, whom he married on Nov. 12, 1972, in Spartansburg; three sons, LeRoy Ehrhart II and his wife, Heidi, Joseph and his wife, Amber, and William and his wife, Mary, all of Spartansburg; a sister, Linda Rodgers and her husband, Bob, of Florida, and two brothers, Roy Ehrhart, of Alaska and Troy Ehrhart, of Centerville.
LeRoy is also survived by seven grandchildren, Laban, Levi, McKenzie, Kaylee, Ryder, Eli and Cooper Ehrhart and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Valley View Mennonite Church, 24313 State Highway 89 & 77, Spartansburg, Pa., on Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and attend the Funeral Service there on Monday at 11 a.m. Pastor Robb Esh will officiate.
Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Spartansburg.
Memorials may be made to the Valley View Mennonite Church, 24313 State Highway 89 & 77, Spartansburg, Pa. 16434.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Bracken Funeral Home, Inc. 315 North Center Street, Corry, Pa.
To sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit brackenfh.com.
