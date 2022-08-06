Dorothy Harner-Koehler went to heaven on July 27 after an extended illness.
She was born on Sept. 24, 1937 to Albert and Doris Dean. She graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1955. She then obtained her LPN and RN degrees from Baltimore City Hospital. She was proud of her nursing degrees and did much volunteer work for healthcare agencies.
She married Woodrow Harner in 1960 and he preceded her in death in 1990. She then married Earl Koehler, who also preceded her in death.
She is survived by two sons; Randy (Lauren) and children, Brian, Nicole, Gillian and Lance, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and Rob (Stephanie) and children, Sarah Blair and David, of Charlotte, North Carolina.
She is survived by her siblings; Pauline Ongley, Dick (Wilma) Dean, Dan (Susie) Dean, Pat (Roger) Richardson and Mary Schwab. She was preceded in death by siblings, Marion (Bud), Gene, Bill, Darlene and Joyce.
She was very active in her church and was involved in many kitchen activities. She was well-known for her cooking and organization skills. She founded the Kids Closet ministry and supported it for many years.
We will miss her here but know that she is rejoicing in heaven with her new restored body and enjoying her perfect temperature of 78.
A Celebration of Life will be on Sept. 24.
