Shirley M. Moronski, 77, of Hydetown, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning, Dec. 10, 2019, at Saint Vincent Hospital, in Erie.
Shirley was born on June 29, 1942, in Titusville, a daughter of the late Elmer and Margaret Frantz Fiely. She was married to Edward P. Moronski, Sr. on Aug. 22, 1959, at St. Titus Church.
Shirley was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1960. She had been employed as a bus driver with the Titusville Area School District for 32 years from where she retired.
Shirley was a member of St. Titus Church; and a life member of the VFW Ladies Auxillary. She enjoyed cooking, reading, bowling, traveling with her husband and family, and spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren. She adored her pet dog “Tigger.”
Shirley is survived by her husband, Ed, of Hydetown; three children, Brenda Sroufe and companion, Jacob Robinson, of Lima, Ohio, Michele Geiser and husband, Deron, of Bluffton, Ohio, and Edward P. Moronski Jr. and wife, Doreen, of Philipsburg; grandchildren, Anna and Charles Moronski, Kristi Owsley and husband Jesse, Jaret Geiser, Robert Kuhn, David Kuhn and wife Holly, and Cassandra Stanton and husband Brian; great-grandchildren, Rylee Owsley, Bailey Adams, Camille Stanton, and Jacob Kuhn; a brother, Ronald Fiely and wife, Molly, and a sister, Karol Miller and husband, Raymond, all of Franklin; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Roger Sroufe, and a brother, Elmer J. Fiely Jr.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, today from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and attend a mass of Christian burial on Friday, at 10 a.m., at St. Titus Church, with Fr. Walter E. Packard as celebrant.
Interment will be in St. Catharines Cemetery.
The family asks that memorials be made to the Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department; to the VFW Ladies Auxiliary; or to St. Titus Church.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.