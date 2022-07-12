Ralph W. Kerr, 60, of Centerville, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, with all his girls by his side at the Cleveland Clinic after a short battle with cancer.
Ralph was born on Dec. 2, 1961, in Titusville to Harry T. and Treva L. Morris Kerr. He married Susan L. McGinnis on Sept. 1, 1990.
He attended Titusville schools and was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1979.
Ralph worked as a “State Dairy Inspector” for several years and was General Manager of Titusville Dairy Products Co. since 2003. In Ralph’s words, “he worked at one end of the cow or the other his whole life.”
He was a member of the Titusville Free Methodist Church and the Titusville Moose Lodge.
Ralph was a great father, and an extremely devoted husband to Susie, who he was always attached to her hip (or rather she was attached to his), and was known as “Pops” to his grandchildren. He was a generous friend, a great listener and always full of hilarious stories and would tell anyone that would listen that he used to be a Dairy Inspector. He was the center of attention at any party and in his element when he was entertaining.
He was kind and funny and loved to have a good time. He was a great boss and very committed to his work. Even if he was on vacation, he would always help defuse any cream emergency, cottage cheese fiasco or butter shortage. He would go in on his days off to help with any issues at the dairy not because he knew how to fix it but rather he wanted to be there to support his team.
He had many passions over the years like going fishing and being heavily involved in the church and youth ministry, snowmobiling, riding Harleys and supporting Max Blair racing (even annoyingly so at times because when he wasn’t traveling to support Max he would have his phone out at the dinner table and giving the family turn-by-turn updates). He was part of the “A-Team” and we will always remember him saying our favorite Ralphisms like “uglier than a mud fence in a rainstorm” or “I got my mords all wixed up.”
Unfairly, he was taken from us too quickly, and even though he won’t get to see his grandkids grow up or enjoy retirement and continue helping with the race team, we can all take a lesson from Ralph. We don’t know how long we have, and we can all be more like Ralph. Be larger than life, be the center of attention, live each day to the fullest, laugh loud, be better friends, support your family and the people important to you, be kind. We can honor him by being more like Ralph.
He is survived by his wife, Susie, of Centerville; his mother, Treva Kerr, of Centerville; three daughters, Kristen Kerr and husband, Shawn, of Titusville, Jacquie Smock and husband, Simon, of Copper Canyon, Texas and Kelsey Kerr and fiancé, Corey Ciccarelli, of Centerville; seven grandchildren, Bailey Hulsizer, and Cameron and Case Kerr, all of Titusville, Silas, Ezra, and Eli Smock, of Copper Canyon, Texas, and Jaxon Ciccarelli, of Centerville; a brother, James Kerr and wife, Marsha, of Centerville; a sister, Marty Rodgers and husband, Thomas, of Slippery Rock; his mother-in-law, Carol McGinnis, of Titusville; two sisters-in-law, Evelyn Young, of Emlenton, and Jenny Smith and husband, Gary, of Townville, and several nieces and nephews.
Ralph was preceded in death by his father, Harry T. Kerr and father-in-law, James W. McGinnis.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted at the Titusville Free Methodist Church on Thursday at 1 p.m., with Rev. Timothy Maybray officiating.
A live stream of the service can be viewed on Ralph’s tribute page at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
Private interment will be at Union Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life for Ralph will be held at the Titusville Iron Works Tap House after the service.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org/ or the Cleveland Clinic at my.clevelandclinic.org/giving.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
