Mr. Arthur W. Miles, 92, of Titusville, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at 4:10 a.m. at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Art was born May 20, 1927 in Titusville to the late Walter A. and Gladys M. Horn Miles. He married June Penick Dahle on Oct. 15, 1982.
He was a graduate of Titusville High School.
Art was a devoted and very well liked employee of the Titusville A&P for 40 years in the produce department.
He was baptized in the Baptist Church at an early age and then attended the Titusville First Presbyterian Church, where he ushered for many years.
Later in life, Art became a member of the Titusville Lions Club. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates.
He is survived by his wife June Dahle Miles, of Titusville; a daughter Patsy Wilson and husband Joe, of Sugar Land, Texas; two step sons, John Dahle, of California and Robert Dahle of Titusville; a granddaughter, Holly Frazier and husband Elliott, of Missouri City, Texas; two great grandchildren, Heidi and John Frazier, of Missouri City, Texas; a sister Dorothy M. Harry; two nieces, Sharyn Mapes and husband Steve of Florence South Carolina, and Nancy Sweda and husband Ashley, of Pleasantville
In addition to his parents, Art was preceded in death by a brother Don Miles.
Family and friends may call from the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc. 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and attend a funeral service there on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Vaughn Smith, pastor of the Titusville First Presbyterian Church, officiating.
Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to charity of one’s choice.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
