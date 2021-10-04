Sara “Sally” K. McQueer, 91, formerly of Titusville, passed away on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Tucson, Arizona.
Sally was born on Dec. 8, 1929, in Pittsburgh to the late Albert J. and Frances (Dieter) Klausman. She married James S. McQueer on Aug. 11, 1951, in St. Mary’s. Mr. McQueer preceded her in death on June 17, 2014.
She was a graduate of St. Mary High School in 1947, and earned a degree in Education from Penn State University.
Sally was employed as a home economics teacher at Titusville High School for 30 years until her retirement in 1991.
Upon retirement, she traveled extensively with her husband, and kept journals of her travels. She was an excellent photographer, and took many pictures. She fell in love with the desert landscapes of the American Southwest, and enjoyed living her final years in Arizona.
Sally is survived by her son, Robert L. McQueer, of Cupertino, California.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a funeral service to follow.
Interment will be in Union Cemetery.
