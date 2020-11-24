Leon D. Smith, 82, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 22, 2020, of pancreatic cancer.
He was born in June 1938, in Titusville, and was formerly of Chardon, Ohio. He graduated from Titusville High School in 1956.
He was married for 62 years to Katherine Masiker.
He leaves behind his children Robin Stobbs, Lorraine Dolsen, Glenn Smith and Cheryl Kelly; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and his brother, Clark Smith.
He was predeceased by his mother, Lois Eastman Smith; father, Leon D. Smith, Sr.; sisters, Dawn Lethco and Sharon, and brothers, George and Gary.
He worked for 40 years at Bailey Controls as a mechanical engineer and donated 20 gallons of blood to the Red Cross during those years.
After retiring, he and his wife traveled the United States in a motorhome and they visited all 50 states.
In recent years, he volunteered at Fairborn Senior Center by leading exercise classes and driving clients to appointments, as needed. He also became proficient at designing and making locker hook projects and earned a best of show ribbon at the Ohio State Fair and numerous first place ribbons at the Greene County Fair.
He encouraged a love of learning and travel with his children and grandchildren by camping and visiting many national and state parks throughout the years.
A private celebration of life will occur at a later time when it is safe to do so. Arrangements are in care of Morris Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at Morris-Sons.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.