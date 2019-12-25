Scott E. Graham, 62, of Wallaceville Rd., Titusville passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
Scott was born on Sep. 16, 1957, in Titusville to Hiram and Joyce Frost Graham, of Titusville. He married Treva Riddle on Feb. 3, 1990, at the Breedtown Baptist Church.
He was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1976.
Scott was formerly employed by local companies working in the landscaping and lumber industries. He and his wife were also owner/operators of Graham’s Homemade Ice Cream located in Chapmanville.
He was a member of the Moose Family Center 84 in Titusville.
Scott enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, sitting down to a good meal, going to town, telling his latest and past deer stories, and loved taking care of his family and family get togethers.
He is survived by his wife Treva of Titusville; two children, Stephen Graham, of Chapmanville; Jennifer Confer, of Meadville; his parents, Hiram and Joyce Graham of Titusville; two brothers, Kevin Graham and wife Terri, of Titusville; Terry Graham, of Butler; two sisters, Kelly Delong, of Titusville; Kym Matulus and husband Richard, of Fairfax, Va.; his best friend, Duke; and several nieces and nephews.
Scott was preceded in death by a daughter, Rachael Elizabeth Graham.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa., 16354 on Sunday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted from the funeral home on Monday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Gary Kinnear, officiating.
Interment will be in Chapmanville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at StJude.org
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
