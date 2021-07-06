Mary Elizabeth Gaiser, 83, of Superior Street, Titusville passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at her residence.
Mary was born on Dec. 7, 1937, in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Howell B. Sr. and Ava (Rosser) Cheetham. She married John R. “Jack” Gaiser on Sept. 19, 1964 in Cleveland. He preceded her in death on Oct. 8, 1979.
Mary was a graduate of John Adams High School, Class of 1956. She earned her associates degree from the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville.
She was formerly employed by Nickle Plate Railroad, T&S Lumber, both in Cleveland, GTE Sylvania in Pleasantville and retired from the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville, where she worked in the computer lab for 20 years.
Mary was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church. She had a strong sense of faith and considered the members of the church as her family. She also loved singing and was a member of the choir. Mary loved music and the arts and participated in Titusville Summer Theater.
She loved spending time with family and friends, enjoyed traveling, meeting new people and experiencing that with her loved ones. She loved sharing a good joke and laughing, as well as living in Titusville and relaxing in her back yard.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Ava Katherine “Kathy” Warner, of Moon Township. Mary is also survived by her companion of 26 years, Bill Augur, of Erie, and several beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Donald and George Cheetham and Howell “Toots” Chatham, and a sister, Lois Altenbernd.
A memorial service will be conducted at the First Presbyterian Church, 216 N. Franklin St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Monday, July 12 at noon, with Rev. Dr. Vaughan Smith officiating.
Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Buffalo, New York.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 216 N. Franklin St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
