Effie, who grew up in Titusville, passed away in Missoula, Montana on April 21 from renal and heart failure, with her devoted sister, Loretta Dickey, and loving friends by her side.
Please visit Whitesitt Funeral Home at whitesittfuneralhome.com and/or Caring Bridge at caringbridge.org/public/effiekimp for the full obituary. Family and Friends ask that any memorials be made to The Gift of Life Transplant House, 702 2nd St. SW, Rochester, Minnesota 55902 (office@gift-of-life.org)
