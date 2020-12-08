Mrs. Dorothy M. Jones, 88, of Titusville, passed away on Sunday evening, Dec. 6, 2020, at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Jones was born on May 28, 1932, in Meadville to the late Herschel and Mary Edna (McCartney) Longberry. She married William Robert “Bob” Jones on May 15, 1952. He preceded her in death on June 30, 1988.
She was a graduate of Townville High School, Class of 1950.
Dorothy was formerly employed by Sylvania in Pleasantville and retired from the Strap Center in Townville, where she was an assistant director.
She was a longtime member of the Titusville Free Methodist Church, where she also taught Sunday school.
Dorothy enjoyed sewing, cooking, canning, flower gardening and loved being surrounded by her children.
She is survived by five children, Ramon Jones and wife, Rosemary, of Meadville, Marlene Simmons and husband, Ronnie, of Walnut Cove, North Carolina, Michael Jones and wife, Cindy, of Lakeville, Ohio, Wanda Lorenz and husband, Tim, of Titusville, and Thomas Jones, of Kensington, Maryland; nine grandchildren, Andrew Simmons and wife, Lauren, Elizabeth Kinne and husband, Aaron, Lynn Luede and husband, Brandon, Mike Jones and wife, Jessica, Ben Jones and wife, Carmella, Christy Homer and husband, Jon, Cathy Sherbondy and husband, Donny, Joe Lorenz and wife, Jessica, and Jayme Lorenz; 15 great-grandchildren, Kameron and Laila Simmons, Ava Kinne, Stephen and Gunner Luede, Darrin, Lexi and Rowdy Jones, Maria Jones, Gabrial Homer, Charlotte and Eleanor Sherbondy, and Sophia, Aubree and Jayce Lorenz.
Dorothy was preceded in death by a brother, Merle Longberry, and two sisters, Marjorie Blair and Ruth Lott.
A private family interment will be in Kingsley Cemetery, Townville, with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to T-Free Church, 42490 PA-27, Titusville, Pa. 16354 or to the Townville Volunteer Fire Dept., 14701 W. Freemont St., Townville, Pa. 16360.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
