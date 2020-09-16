Betty Jean Ritchie, 89, formerly of Titusville, passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at the Wesbury United Methodist Community in Meadville, with her daughters by her side. She had been a resident there for the past two years.
Betty was born on Jan 27, 1931, in Erie. She was the daughter of the late Harold and Geneva Rice, of Erie. Betty was a graduate of Titusville High School, and received advanced education as a nurse’s aid.
She was a volunteer for the Titusville Hospital Auxiliary and a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church in Titusville. She had a deep love for God and her family. She loved nature, took daily walks with her dog, Micah, regardless of the weather, and also loved to swim. You could always find her at the Burgess Park swimming pool each year.
Betty served as a school crossing guard at Main Street Elementary School and a meter lady for the Titusville Police Department. Betty was employed at the Sunset Manor Nursing Home in Titusville, and also as a nurse’s assistant at the Oil City Hospital.
Betty is survived by three children, Terry Proper and wife, Dee, of Hubert, North Carolina, Sherry Spangler and companion, Jim Seifert, of Meadville, Karen Peterson and husband, Troy, of Meadville and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Fred Proper; her second husband, George Ritchie; two sons, James and Danny Proper, and a daughter, Kristy Proper.
Visitation for Betty will be at the First United Methodist Church on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon with the funeral services to follow, conducted by Rev. Larry Reitz.
Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, Pa. 16505.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
Betty will be deeply missed by all who loved her and will always be remembered for her infectious smile, telling everyone she loved them and making snow angels.
