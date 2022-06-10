Lynn B. Roche Jr., 79, of Titusville, passed away Thursday morning, June 9, 2022 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Lynn was born on July 3, 1942 in Oil City, a son of the late Lynn B. Roche Sr. and Ellen Fleischmann.
He was a graduate of Oil City High School, Class of 1961.
Lynn was a veteran having served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict.
Lynn had been employed as a maintenance supervisor at Meadville Forge, from where he retired in 2003. He was previously employed at the former Cytemp Specialty Steel Corp. in Titusville.
He was a member of St. Titus Church. He enjoyed his motorcycle, woodworking, hunting, fishing, the outdoors and his radio controlled airplanes and cars.
Lynn is survived by his wife, Riwa, of Titusville; his children, Eli Sladic and husband, Richard, of Winchester, Kentucky, Lynn B. Roche III and wife, Amanda, of Richmond, Kentucky, and Emie Andrulewich and husband, Joseph, of Alton, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Nicholas and Matthew Sladic, Richard, Sara and Logan Roche, and Mina and Kira Andrulewich; a sister, Linda Rose, of Rochester, New York, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters.
No public calling hours will be observed. Private inurnment will be in the Cochranton Cemetery.
The family asks that memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
