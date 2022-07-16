Anna Marie McCandless, 92, of Titusville, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Anna was born on Jan. 18, 1930, in Endeavor, Pa., to the late Seldon and Erma Littlefield Bean. She married William F. McCandless on Oct. 25, 1947, in Pleasantville. He preceded her in death on April 1, 1996.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, sewing and being with her family.
Anna attended the Titusville Free Methodist Church.
She is survived by her six children; Terry McCandless, of Titusville, Susan Graff, of Titusville, Teresa Armstrong and husband, Keith, of Pleasantville, William McCandless, of Puyallup, Washington, Janice Myers and husband, Harold, of Titusville, and Cynthia Hubert and husband, Forrest, of Westfield, New York; 10 grandchildren, Patrick McCandless and wife, Jill, Tia Diegelman and husband, John, Terra Rodgers and husband, Dan, Alicia Armstrong and Tommy, Chaliece Armstrong and TJ, Dustin Armstrong and Aimee, Kelsey Myers, Bambi Hubert, Ryan Hubert, Heidi Bates and husband, Richard; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Gail Bean and wife, Char, of Titusville, and several nieces and nephews.
Anna was preceded in death by a son, Dennis L. McCandless; an infant granddaughter, a daughter-in-law, Cynthia L. McCandless; a son-in-law, Edward Graff; three brothers, Serrill, Mendell and Lester Bean, and a sister Grace LoRusso.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, on Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m., at which time a funeral service will be conducted with Rev. Jeff Sterling officiating.
Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Pleasantville.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hydetown Baptist Church, 12749 Main St., Hydetown, Pa. 16328.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
