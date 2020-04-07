Brenda L. Bode, of Meadville, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at Rolling Fields following a courageous two-year battle with lung cancer.
She was born in Titusville, a daughter of Hazel Kenniston Barker. She married William A. Bode, III July 23, 1966. He preceded her in death on July 12, 2013.
Brenda worked at Hillside Home. She enjoyed going to the casinos, Sunday craft day with her family and formerly playing bingo. She especially loved her granddaughters and visiting with her neighbors.
Survivors include two daughters, Bridgette Yoder (Thomas) and Brandy Mitcham (Keith), all of Meadville; four granddaughters, Kenniston and Paige Yoder and Madison and Sydney Mitcham; two brothers, Larry Barker, of Corry and Timothy Barker (Debbie), of Harrisburg; a brother-in-law, Robert Bode (Verna), of Pittsburgh and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her mother and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Brooke Leigh Bode; a brother, Albert James Barker; three sisters, Diane Keller, Darlene Blanton and Karen Barker and a sister-in-law, Jackie Olsen (Walter “Bud”).
A private family funeral service will be held at the Robert W. Waid Funeral Home, 581 Chestnut St., Meadville with Fr. Jeffrey Lucas officiating.
Interment will be in St. Brigid Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 505 Poplar St., Suite 310, Meadville, Pa. 16335.
Memories and condolences may be shared at waidfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.