Infant Nicholas Basil Hummer, son of Luke and Jessica Hummer, of Titusville, was stillborn on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 12:10 a.m. at Meadville Medical Center.
Surviving, along with his parents, are his brother, Noah, and two sisters; Allison and Autumn, of Titusville; his paternal grandparents, Lance and Sherry Hummer, of Titusville; his maternal grandparents, James and Deborah Steppe, of Williamsport, Pa., along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him dearly.
A small intimate burial service was provided for Nicholas on Sunday, March 8 at the family’s home, where he was laid to rest. His little soul had already made a massive impact on our family’s life and we will forever be changed by him. Until we meet again sweet child of mine.
(0) comments
