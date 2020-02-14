Brian L. Hamrick, 53, of Meadville, passed away at home on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
He was born July 18, 1966 in Titusville, a son of the late Richard Glenn and Michelle Scala Hamrick.
He was a graduate of the Pittsburgh School for the Deaf. He was a member of the Titusville Free Methodist Church.
Brian enjoyed bowling, swimming, playing basketball, taking photographs with everyone and participating in the Special Olympics. He also loved making greeting cards for military service men and women and birthday cards for all nursing homes.
He is survived by his loving caregiver, Linda Dutcher, of Meadville; three brothers, Rick Hamrick (Marlene), of Youngsville, Steven Hamrick (Rachel), of Centerville and Greg Hamrick (Julz), of California; a sister, Lisa Alsdorf (Jerome), of Titusville; his stepmother, Kathy Hamrick, of Franklin; three nephews, Ricky Hamrick, Michael Hamrick and Kevin Lamb; three nieces, Tiffany, Amelia and Avery; three great-nieces, Rosallie, Addie and Natalie; uncles and aunts, Dave and Joanne Swartz, Dan and Mary Ann Baker, Christine Van Brandt, Jim and Audrey Miket, Tom and Jill Hamrick, Frances Ford and Jim and Louise Elsay; and longtime coach and friend, Keith DeMarco.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Robert W. Waid Funeral Home, 581 Chestnut St., Meadville where the funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. with Pastor Jerome Alsdorf, Brian’s brother-in-law, officiating.
Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Titusville.
Memorials may be made to the Special Olympics of Crawford County, 222 Chestnut St. or Veterans of the Vietnam War, Inc., P.O. Box 771, both of Meadville, Pa. 16335.
Memories and condolences may be shared at waidfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.