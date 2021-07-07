Bradley Steven “Brad” Wakefield, 52, of Leon Road, Cattaraugus, Town of New Albion, passed away, unexpectedly on Thursday, July 1, 2021 in the Town of North Harmony, as the result of a motor vehicle head-on collision.
He was born on Aug. 20, 1968 in Titusville, the son of Jack L. and Maxine L. (Deitz) Wakefield of Titusville.
Brad was a 1987 graduate of North East High School, where he excelled at football. He received certifications from both Triangle Tech and the Fortis Institute. He was currently working for Welch’s in North East, where he was a maintenance mechanic.
He is survived by his wife, Jill M. (Arrance) Wakefield of Cattaraugus, New York, whom he lovingly referred to as “Red”; his parents, Jack and Maxine; a brother, Matthew Wakefield, of Jacksonville, Florida; a daughter, Sadie Wakefield, of Reno; two stepsons, Garrett Perkins, of Corry, and Gabriel Lavelle, at home in Cattaraugus; a nephew, Collin Lawsen, of Erie, as well as in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his brothers and sisters of the Southern Cruisers Riding Club Chapter 476.
Brad enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson “Stella”, hunting, fishing, shooting guns and riding four-wheelers. He loved country life with his wife and family. He also enjoyed tank games, listening to Rock n’ Roll, enjoying his wife Jill’s cooking and he had a deep appreciation for our country, our flag and our men and women serving our country in the Armed Services, past and present.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, George and Elizabeth Wakefield and maternal grandparents, Gus and Hilda Deitz.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021 followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. at the Saint Titus Catholic Church, with Fr. Walter E. Packard officiating.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of VanRensselaer & Son Funeral Home, 14 Church Street, Randolph.
To leave a condolence for the family, log onto: vanrensselaerandsonfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be left in Brad’s Memory to the americancancersociety.org or to the Southern Cruisers Riding Club Chapter 476.
