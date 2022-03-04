Grace Mary Wright, 89, of Centerville, passed away on Wednesday evening, March 2, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.
Grace was born on Oct. 15, 1932 in Kosciusko, Texas, a daughter of the late George and Rose Lyssy DePrater. She was married to Richard E. Wright Sr. on June 9, 1951 in Titusville.
Grace was a graduate of St. Joseph Academy.
She was a member of the Centerville Free Methodist Church. She enjoyed music, playing the accordion, and spending time with her family and friends.
Grace is survived by her husband, Richard, of Centerville; three daughters, Barbara Sterling and husband, Duane, of Centerville, Bev Mokwa and husband, Rev. Lynn Mokwa, of Sweet Valley, Pa., and Brenda Glass, of Warren, Ohio; four sons, Bob Wright and wife, Sandy, Ronald Wright and wife, Brenda, Russ Wright and wife, Kim, and Randy Wright and wife, Wendy, all of Centerville; numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Richard E. Wright Jr.; a grandson, Richard E. Wright III; a great-granddaughter, Courtney Whitman, and a daughter-in-law, Lillian Wright.
Friends may call at the Free Methodist Church, 18786 Erie St., Centerville, Pa. 16404 on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at which time the funeral service will be conducted with Rev. Chuck Riel officiating.
The family asks that memorials be made to the Centerville Free Methodist Church.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
