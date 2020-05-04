James C. Carone, 89, of Titusville, Pennsylvania, died at 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his home after an extended illness.
Born Nov. 24, 1930 in Oil City, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Anthony and Angela Gianni Carone.
Jim graduated from Oil City High School.
He was married July 4, 1953 in St. Venantius Church in Rouseville to the former Sara (Sadie) Straub and she preceded him in death on Aug. 12, 2015.
He and his wife co-owned and operated Papa Carone’s Restaurant in Titusville for more than 30 years. During the years as a business owner, he employed numerous people who were considered more than employees; they were family.
Not only was he a devoted father and grandfather, he dedicated his time to the community through local recreational sports sponsorships and the annual Titusville Rotary/THS Student Council Spaghetti Dinner. Jim was also an avid college football fan, staying devoted to “his” Notre Dame through good and bad. Go Irish!
Jim attended St. Walburga’s Church in Titusville.
He is survived by six children; Ann Waychoff and her husband, Jim, of Titusville; Lynn Pattison and her husband, Kevin, of Grove City; Mark Carone and his wife, Beth, of Grove City; Laura Johnson and her husband, Todd, of Titusville; George Carone and his wife, Debbie, of Rutland, Vermont; Larry Carone, of Titusville; a son-in-law, Fred Zdarko, of Titusville; 25 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and very special friend Alma Byler, of Buells Corners.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his loving daughter Julie and by his brothers and sisters: Anthony, Angeline, Lucille, Giutietta, Rosinana, John, Albert and Leona.
Jim will be laid to rest with his beloved wife at Calvary Cemetery in Oil City. A celebration of his life will be held in the future and will be announced by the family. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Crawford County or to your local food pantry. The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent at reinselfunerlahome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.