Lindsey Lena Atkins, 35, passed away, Friday, July 17, 2020 in Aiken, South Carolina.
Born in Franklin on May 28, 1985, Lindsey was the daughter of Chrystal D. Morrison, of Aiken and Jason L. Atkins, of Finksburg, Maryland.
Lindsey moved to Aiken from Titusville at a young age and was a graduate of South Aiken High School.
Survivors include her mother and father; two sons, Tyler and Lucas Weeks; maternal grandparents, Donald and Eileen Morrison, of Pennsylvania; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
