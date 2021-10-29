Thomas A. “Tom” Willis, 55, of Cherrytree Road, Titusville passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh. He had beat stage 4 cancer and passed away from complications of pneumonia.
Tom was born on March 22, 1966, in Titusville to Howard Willis, of Guys Mills and the late Elizabeth (Alcorn) Willis. He married Monica Amy on July 17, 2015.
He was a graduate of Maplewood High School, Class of 1985.
Tom was employed for several years with the State of Pennsylvania where he worked in several state stores throughout the area until his retirement.
He enjoyed bowling, going to dirt track races, being outdoors hunting and loved his Kansas City Chiefs.
Tom is survived by his wife, Monica, of Titusville; his daughters, Abigail Redd and Stella Willis, of Titusville; his siblings, Terresa Sopher and husband, Bill, of Guys Mills, Calvin Willis, of Cambridge Springs, Susan Willis, James Willis and wife, Denise, of Guys Mills; mother-in-law, Elaine Hasbrouck and husband, Dick, of Union City; father-in-law, Dave Amy, of Inman, South Carolina; brother-in-law, Chuck Amy and wife, Heather, of Erie, and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life for Tom will be conducted at a time to be announced.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home. If you would like to make a contribution in Tom’s memory, it can be made to the Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
Condolences to the family can be done online at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
