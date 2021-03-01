Mr. Richard K. McAllister, 77, formerly of Pittsburgh passed away on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at Wesbury United Methodist Community in Meadville.
Richard was born on July 9, 1943 in Pittsburgh to the late Clyde and Hazel (Hamilton) McAllister. He married Sherry Stockman, after courting her for 5 years, on October 13, 1965.
He was a graduate of Wilkinsburg High School and Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster.
Richard was a Certified Public Accountant for 42 years and a Partner at KPMG until his retirement in 2003.
Richard and his wife Sherry enjoyed golfing and as a member of Oakmont Country Club he served on the finance committee and volunteered at several U.S. Opens. He also enjoyed fishing the intercostal waterways with his sons and grandchildren while wintering at Marco Island, FL.
He was a strong family man who loved traveling in the US and abroad with Sherry, their children and grandchildren. He loved to pack the car and routinely go to all his grandchildren’s sporting events and would get them started with equipment to succeed.
Richard is survived by his wife, Sherry McAllister, of Titusville; three sons, Dr. Scott (Donna) McAllister, of Titusville, Todd (Julie) McAllister, of Salisbury, Maryland, Ross McAllister of Thousand Oaks, California; six grandchildren, Brenan McAllister, of Philadelphia, Morgan McAllister a graduate student at Loyola University in Baltimore, Maryland, Maxwell McAllister a student at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia, Katherine McAllister a student at Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina, Kullen and Flynn McAllister of Thousand Oaks, California; and a brother, Clyde McAllister of Honolulu, Hawaii.
Private funeral services were conducted by the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation. http://www.alzfdn.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.