Anna J. Radmore, 96, of Titusville, passed away Monday morning March 2, 2020 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Anna was born on Feb. 20, 1924 in Oil City, Pa., a daughter of the late William and Mary Agnes Fink Rhoads. She was married to Joseph “Ron” Radmore on Oct. 2, 1947 in Oil City. He preceded her in death on May 21, 1997.
Anna was a graduate of Oil City High School, class of 1942. She had been employed for over 30 years at GTE Sylvania, from where she retired.
Anna was a member of St. Titus Church and a volunteer worker at the church, including funeral dinners. She had also worked at the former Christian Activities Center.
Anna was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, and past department president of the Auxiliary for the state of Pennsylvania. She was also a VA Hospital representative volunteer.
She is survived by her children, Joyce Anne Radmore, of Titusville and Ronald J. Radmore, of Youngstown, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers; William, James, George and Jerry Rhoads; and three sisters, Marie Oleksak, Blanch Kunz and Dorothy Andrako.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Titus Church, with Fr. Walter E. Packard as celebrant.
Interment will be in St. Catharines Cemetery.
The family asks that memorials be made to the charity of one’s choice.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
