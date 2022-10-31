Jay J. Hollabaugh, 58, of Titusville, passed away Friday morning October 28, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie following an extended illness.
Jay was born on September 20, 1964 in Altoona, PA, a son of the late Joseph and Betty Wood Hollabaugh.
Jay was a graduate of Bellwood-Antes High School in Bellwood, PA and a graduate of Professional Drivers Academy in Milton, PA.
Jay was last employed for USA Trucking. He had also been employed with Powers Great American Midways as a game operator and truck driver for many years.
Jay was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He also enjoyed playing bingo, golfing and bowling.
He is survived by his sister, Carol Johnson of Williamsport, PA; an aunt, Jeanette Ensle of Titusville; and several cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Shuman Miller.
No public calling hours will be observed. Friends may attend a graveside service at 1:00 PM Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Troy Center Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Sterling officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Hydetown Volunteer Fire Dept. 12666 Main St. Titusville, PA 16354 or to the Hydetown Cornerstone Church 12749 Main St. Hydetown, PA 16328.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com
