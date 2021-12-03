Shirley A Pierce, 89, of Sparta, Tennessee, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center in Cookeville Tennessee, following an extended illness.
Shirley was born on July 27, 1932 in Belmont County, Ohio, a daughter of the late James G. and Grace Emert Beck. She was married to Lawrence V. “Buzz” Pierce on Oct. 28, 1950 at the Bethel Methodist Church, Oil City. He preceded her in death on Aug. 26, 1992.
Shirley had been employed at GTE Sylvania in Titusville until its closing.
She was a member of the Pleasantville United Methodist Church in Pleasantville.
She enjoyed going to Florida each winter, where she had a home at Seven Acres RV Park, in Dade City. While there she enjoyed playing Bingo and cards with her many friends at the park. She also helped organize the Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners for park residents and their families each year and also helped organize Pennsylvania Days.
She is survived by a son, Jerry A. Pierce and a daughter, Vickie P. Brown, both of Sparta, Tennessee; a grandson, Kevin J. Pierce and his wife, Angela, of Paragould Arkansas; a great-grandson, Joshua Mangel, of Meadville; a great-granddaughter, Ashleigh Tomlinson, and a great-great-granddaughter, Avalynn Tomlinson, both of Seneca; four nephews, Ronald Beck and his wife, Stephanie, Steve Beck and his wife, Sue, and David Beck, all from the Pleasantville area, and Brent Beck and his wife, Chris, from Indiana, as well as their families.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by a son, Richard W. Pierce; her in-laws, Miles and Bessie Pierce; her two brothers, James L. “Lowell” Beck (wife Ginny) and Frank Beck (wife Joyce); an aunt, Jean E. Beck; a great-grandson, Christopher Pierce; a nephew, Brian Beck, and a companion of 17 years, Richard Cox.
No public callings will be observed.
She will be cremated and her ashes placed at Jerusalem Corners Cemetery in Pleasantville.
The family asks that memorials be made to the charity of one’s choice.
We would also like to acknowledge the great care she received at the NHC Nursing Home in Sparta, Tennessee and also staff members, Colleen and Shelby at Cookeville Regional Medical Center in Cookeville, Tennessee.
