Melda Sue “Susie” McCall, 80, of Titusville, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Susie was born on Nov. 25, 1940, in Bellevue, Pennsylvania, to the late Hugh S. and Melda (Bryant) McCall.
She was a graduate of South High School in Youngstown, Ohio.
She was a member of the Presbyterian Church.
Susie loved life and being with her grandchildren. Her goal in life was to make everyone around her happy. Susie was loved and will be missed by many.
She is survived by her daughter, Pam Falco and husband, Pete, of Titusville; five grandchildren, Cody Falco and her husband, Brad Davis, of Rising Sun, Maryland, Jimmy Falco and wife, Kelly, of Guys Mills, Andy Falco and wife, Rachel, of Franklin, Neal Falco and wife, Emma, of Townville, and Lauren Hasbrouck and husband, Dan, of Titusville; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Anne Heston, of Galton, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Rev. John McCall and wife, Diane, of Pittsburgh, Hugh McCall and wife, Robin of Seattle, Washington, and several nieces and nephews.
No services are being observed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation at (800) 213-5821 or by mail to Epilepsy Foundation, Attn: Donor Services Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place West Suite 230, Landover, Maryland 20785.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.