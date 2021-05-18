William Francis “Bill” Altmire, 62, of Centerville, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at his home on May 16.
Bill was raised in Apollo, Pennsylvania and was a graduate of Apollo Ridge High School. Bill served in the U.S. Navy from November 1976 through October 1981 in Norfolk and then lived in northern Virginia for over 30 years, working at the National Science Foundation in Alexandria. Bill enjoyed a very successful career having received many accolades for his outstanding service in Security and IT Operations.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Frances and Bill Altmire, his sister Linda Helmick, and his nephew Derek Helmick.
Family members are appreciative of the love and support they have received. They include: Margaret Shanahan (Altmire), wife; stepson, Nicholas Garcia and fiancé, Alexandra Kern; sister, Mary and husband, Keith Conti; sister, Kathy and husband, Douglas Clarke; brother and sisters-n-law, Kevin Shanahan and wife, Deborah, Gerald Shanahan, Kathy Ellen Staples and husband, Brian, Maureen Shanahan, Patricia Kenward and fiancé, Dustin Loraine, and Bridget Ferrara. Nieces and nephews include; Nate and wife, Anne, Tricia and Brock Conti, Rae Lyn Helmick (fiancé Jen Veri), Jordan, Dylan and Zach Clarke, Michelle Apostolakis, Kim Kestner and husband, Justin, Kevin Shanahan and wife, Shawna, Jackie Causer and husband, Aaron, Jamie Pedrick, Jennifer Shanahan, Thomas J. Sais III, Sophia and Joseph Ferrara and many cousins, great-nieces, nephews and his beloved rescue cats, Tommy and Timmy.
Bill was well known not only for his generosity and kindness but also his sense of humor and was always surrounded by many long-time friends and family members, leaving a smile and imprint on their hearts.
Bill’s dream was to move to a farm in northwestern Pa., which he achieved following his retirement. Marbill Farm, as it is aptly named, is a beautiful respite and will be a place of many gatherings in the years to come, as was his only wish, well, that and to catch a bunch of fish in his lake.
Friends will be received on Thursday, May 20 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. in St. James Roman Catholic Church, Apollo, with Father Vincent J. Zidek, O.S.B. as celebrant. Following the mass, military honors will be accorded by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard.
Private interment in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo, will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of these worthy causes that were important to Bill and Margaret.
Centerville Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Service:
centerville3.org/content/donate/default.cfm/
Titusville Area Hospital:
titusvillehospital.org/About-Us/TAH-Foundation.aspx
French Creek Animal Rescue in Waterford:
frenchcreekanimalrescue.weebly.com/donate.html
Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley in New Kensington:
animalprotectors.net/donations.html.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit curranfuneralhome.com.
