Randall B. “Randy” Stewart, of Townville, died at home on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, after a brief illness.
He was born June 22, 1954 in Meadville to the late Harley Ardrey and Emily Howe Stewart. He was a graduate of Titusville High School. He had worked at various jobs in Pennsylvania and Buffalo, New York. He was an excellent small engine repairman and a master at keeping his vintage van on the road.
He is survived by his long-time companion, Patricia Wolfe, and her daughters; Sheila Timbs, of Harrisville, Stephany Miller, of Oil City, and Dianne Smith, of New Bethlehem Pa. Also surviving are three sisters; Joyce Sliter (Gary), of Guys Mills, Anne Baker (Dale), of Dallas, Texas, and Carol Sue Stewart, of Knox; many nieces and nephews and special cousins, Jack and Hal Howe, of Buffalo New York.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers; David, R. Bruce Sr. and Gary Lee Stewart.
A celebration of life will be held on a later date.
Arrangements under the direction of Robert W. Waid Funeral Home, Inc., 581 Chestnut Street, Meadville where memories and condolences may be shared at waidfuneralhome.net.
