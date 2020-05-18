Mrs. Charlotte Mae (Worden-Smith) Shouey, 88

Mrs. Charlotte Mae (Worden-Smith) Shouey, of Titusville, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at UPMC Hamot, in Erie, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
She was born on July 6, 1931, in Chapmanville, to the late Leslie and Florence (McFadden) Worden.
Charlotte was a graduate of Titusville High School, class of 1949.
She married Lawrence “Smitty” Smith on April 15, 1950, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 12, 1980. She later married John “Jack” Shouey on May 30, 1986, and he passed away on June 12, 2008.
Charlotte was employed by W.T. Grant Co. for a number of years, and later by Welcome Wagon. She spent most of her life as a homemaker.
She was an active volunteer in various organizations, a member of the First United Methodist Church of Titusville and Titusville Women’s Club. She enjoyed spending time with her family, crocheting, playing cards, walking, reading and riding snowmobiles in the past.
Charlotte is survived by daughter Susan Lake and husband, Rodney, of Titusville; a son, Richard “Rick” Smith and wife, Terry, of Titusville; a daughter, Kristen Patrick, of Las Vegas, Nevada; step-children, Tonya Knopf, of Erie, Timothy Shouey and wife, Jennifer, of Exeter, New Hampshire, John Shouey and wife, Mary, of Carlisle, Lisa Hughes and husband, James, of Waterford, Daniel Shouey, of California; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 20 step-grandchildren, numerous step-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Larry Smith; sisters Betty DeForce, June Wakefield, Barbara Matthews, Eileen Anderson and Shirley Ludwick; grandson Ben Lake and step-grandson Darren Stahlman.
A celebration of Charlotte’s life will occur during the summer when COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Family and friends will be able to attend a memorial service at the First United Methodist Church. A date and time will be placed in The Titusville Herald and the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home website. Condolences for the family can be left at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
The family asks that memorial contributions for Charlotte be made by giving big hugs to loved ones.
