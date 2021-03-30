Michael J. Banta, 69, of Titusville ,passed away on Sunday March 28, 2021 at UPMC Northwest.
He was born in Oil City on June 8, 1951 and was the son of the late Leon Banta and Jeannine House.
Mike graduated from Oil City High School and soon after joined the U.S. Army.
He belonged to the VFW.
Mike was a boilermaker for many years and also did some farming.
He travelled quite a bit and saw a lot of the world. Mike enjoyed fishing, hunting, coin collecting, making jewelry, music and playing the guitar.
Mike is survived by a son, Leon Banta and his wife, Katie, of Cheswick and two grandchildren, Ethan and Maylei. He is also survived by many loving brothers and sisters.
Per Michael’s request there will be no visitation or service.
The Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent at reinselfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.