Virginia L. Gibson, 72, of Titusville passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at her residence.
Virginia was born on Sept. 29, 1947, in Warren County to the late LaVern and Marjorie Barker Gibson. She married her longtime companion James Nadolny on April 29, 2010. Mr. Nadolny preceded her in death on Aug. 5, 2012.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1966.
Virginia was formerly employed by GTE Sylvania in Pleasantville and Snap-Tite in Union City.
She loved horses, going on day trips, being on the water boating, but especially helping to raise her grandchildren and spending time with her family and friends.
Virginia is survived by a daughter, Ronette Nichols, of Titusville; two grandchildren, Colten and Caysen Nunemaker, four sisters, Kathleen Zdarko and husband, Tony, of Warren, Martha Thompson and husband, Paul, of Enterprise, Elsie Nedell, of Enterprise, Jeanette Gibson, of Titusville; a brother, Thomas Gibson and wife, Cathy, of Neilltown; two special nieces, Shannan Gibson and her four children, Christian Earls, Caitlyn Gibson, Cameron Keys, Carley Keys, of Titusville, Charlene Nadolny and husband, Brian, of Jefferson, Ohio; a special nephew, Robert Lindquist, of Titusville; and numerous additional nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Kenneth Gibson, Ronald Nichols Jr.; two brothers, Carl and Curtis Gibson; a sister, Mildred Sukey; a niece, Tiffany Gibson; and a nephew, Alfred Edwards II.
A memorial service will be will be celebrated this Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the VFW social hall 206 St. John St., Titusville, and the family request that you please bring a dish to share.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Virginia to the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
