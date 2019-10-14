Dorothy L. “Dottie” Thomas, 91, of Ashville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Heritage Village Rehab and Skilled Nursing Facility.

She was born Oct. 3, 1928 in Tidioute, PA the daughter of the late John Lawrence and June Spencer Larson.

Dottie was a 1946 graduate of Titusville High School. In earlier years, she worked at the Jamestown Telephone Company and in the Library at Southwestern Middle School and Celoron Elementary School. Prior to her retirement in 1992, she worked at the former Marine Midland Bank as a teller. Following retirement, she and her husband moved to Winder, Georgia, for a time, moving back to the area following the birth of their grandchildren.

She was a former member of the Lakewood Rod and Gun Club Auxiliary, and received her 20 year pin for her involvement with the Girl Scouts. Dottie enjoyed reading and knitting. She made more than 150 Christmas Stockings from December 1964. She also enjoyed licorice and circus peanuts. Dottie loved her family, especially her grandchildren. They were her life.

Surviving are her husband of 56 years, Adrian W. “Casey” Thomas, whom she married Sept. 6, 1963, in First Lutheran Church; a daughter, Diane (Don) Foulk, of Jamestown; a son, Darien Thomas (Jill Piazza), of Ashville; three grandchildren, Kasie Elizabeth Foulk, of Jamestown, Courtney Thomas, of Ashville, and Andrew Piazza, of Lakewood; and a great-granddaughter, Reyna Thomas, of Ashville.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Paige Louise Thomas, who died Dec. 16, 2017; and two sisters, Betty Hughes and Janet Burrows.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Lind Funeral Home. The Rev. Michael Childs will officiate.

Burial will be in Sunset Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service Wednesday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Chautauqua Blind Association, 510 W. Fifth St., Jamestown, NY, 14701.

