Martha Ann (Newson) Hatch, 80, of Richboro, Pa, and formerly of Corry, Pa., died on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 at St. Mary Medical Center, Langhorne, Pa.
Martha was born on Sept. 29, 1941 in Titusville, Pa., to the late Frank and Jean (Jennings) Newson. She was raised and educated in Titusville, and graduated from Titusville High School in 1960. She then worked for New Process in Warren, Pa. for several years before she married. After her marriage, her main priority was raising and caring for her family.
Martha was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Titusville and she attended the First United Methodist Church in Corry for several years. She enjoyed coordinating card parties and always lending a hand to her neighbors. She loved reading, embroidery, baking, gardening and helping the family on the farm.
In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death in 2009 by her husband, Norman E. Hatch, whom she married on July 9, 1966 in Titusville, Pa.
She is survived by two daughters, Col. Marlene Markotan and husband, Thomas, of Newtown, Pa. and Debra Carberry and husband, Vincent, of Glasgow, Kentucky; a son, Maj. Eric Hatch and wife, Mandy, of Raeford, North Carolina, and a sister, Kathryn Newson, of Titusville, Pa.
Martha is survived by eight grandchildren; Megan Markotan, Rachel Markotan, Mitchell Carberry and his wife, Abby, Spc. Jared Carberry, Marine Pfc. Julia Carberry, Devin Carberry, Justina Carberry, and William Hatch. She is also survived by five step-grandchildren; Rebecca M. Mulvenna and husband, Michael, Philip Carberry, Kylie Root, Matthew Root, and Lilliana Root, and one step great-granddaughter, Katelynn Mulvenna. She is also survived by a niece, four nephews and their families.
The family would like to say a special thanks to the staff at Brookdale Northampton in Richboro, Pa., for the great care they had given Martha over the years.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Bracken Funeral Home, 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa., on Thursday, Feb. 10, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held there on Friday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m., with Rev. Duk Hee Han officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 862, Carnegie, Pa. 15106.
To sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit brackenfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.