On Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, David (Super Dave) Sopher, 73, of Titusville, was called to be on the Lord’s Bowling Team and lead the Horseshoe League.
He peacefully passed at 6:09 a.m. at Meadville Medical Center after a courageous battle with COVID-19.
David was born on June 5, 1947 in Titusville, to the late Hugh and Marcie (Loker) Sopher. He married Kit (Osborne) Sopher on June 14, 1975.
He was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1965.
David retired after 42 years with Joy Manufacturing (now Kamatsu), where he was a hard-working machinist.
He was an avid bowler. He won numerous local and state tournaments and in his early years was a semi-pro bowler. He was the USBC Association manager, secretary and treasurer of the Tuesday night league and was the tournament director of many tournaments at Lin Van Lanes. He also loved playing horseshoes. He was the secretary of the Franklin Horseshoe Club and was the tournament director of numerous tournaments there as well.
David met the love of his life, Kit Sopher, while on a double date. They went to a popular bowling alley and bowled together for many years after that.
They also liked to hunt and fish together and, more recently, liked to hunt treasures at yard sales.
David had a special place in his heart for his three daughters. He and his daughter, Jennifer, loved getting together to play cornhole. He and his daughter, Marla, loved to do projects together. Their last project was a raised garden that will be cherished for a lifetime. He and his daughter, Nova, loved to go to sporting events and the casino together where they always had a blast.
He liked to tinker with tools and create upcycled items and spent numerous hours at Nova’s big red barn, which now will be lovingly named Super Dave’s Barn.
David loved hunting and fishing and passed that love onto his grandchildren. He loved all his grandchildren deeply and never missed an event that his local grandchildren were involved in.
He was also a huge Cleveland Browns fan and rarely missed a game. He also formerly attended the First United Methodist Church and in previous years was a head usher.
Dave is survived by his wife, Kit, of Titusville; three daughters, Jennifer Brennan and husband, Eric, of Lincoln, Missouri, Marla McVay and husband, Jeff, of Kennerdell, and Nova Sopher, of Titusville; five grandchildren, Logan Brennan and wife, Amber, of Benton, Louisiana, Cheyenne Ginn, of Lincoln, Missouri, Haley Brennan, of Lincoln, Missouri, Jeffrey Eismont Jr., stationed with the U.S. Army in S. Korea, Cora Mallory, of N. Huntington; a brother, Rick Sopher and wife, Pam, of Titusville; a sister, Sheila Ellis and husband, Gary, of Cambridge Springs, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a niece, Jessica Sopher.
Private services are being conducted for the family by the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
A celebration of Dave’s life will be held at a later date when all his family and friends can attend.
