James E. “Jim” Corbin, 64, of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie after an extended illness.
Jim was born on Oct. 25, 1957, in Oil City to the late William and Eleanor Gibson Corbin. He married Lorraine M. “Lolly” Cancilla on Aug. 29, 1980, in Franklin.
He attended Oil City School and was a veteran, having served in the United States Marines Corps.
Jim worked construction for the Laborer’s Union for 14 years and retired from Weber Lumber in Titusville.
He enjoyed camping, hunting, drinking ice cold beer, going to yard sales and flea markets, doing yard work around his house, watching western movies and being with his family and friends and his cat Tippy.
Jim is survived by his wife, Lorraine, of Titusville; three children, Matthew Corbin and wife, Jen, of Saegertown and their children, Amira and Emily, Jeremiah Corbin and wife, Jocelyn, of Ft. Knox, Kentucky, and Nicole Pinckney, of Pierpont, Ohio; six grandchildren; three sisters, Patricia Hartle, of Ashville, North Carolina, Karen Culp and husband, Gary, of Oil City, and Susan Flockerzi and husband, Bruce, of Oil City; two sisters-in-law, Deborah “Deb” Sobina and husband, Raymond “Ray,” of Erie, and Ev Dempsey, of Titusville; a brother-in-law, Joseph Cancilla and wife, Brenda, of Union City, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by four siblings, Robert Corbin, Charles Corbin, Barbara White and William Corbin Jr., and two brothers-in law, William Cancilla and John Hartle.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St. on Monday, May 2, 2022 from 5 to 6 p.m., at which time a funeral service will be conducted, with Deacon Ray J. Sobina officiating.
A celebration of Jim’s life will be held by the family at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army at easternusa.salvationarmy.org/western-pennsylvania/erie.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.