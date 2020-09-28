Mrs. Betty J. Hoke, 95, of Titusville, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at her residence.
Betty was born on June 27, 1925 in Woodlawn, Pa. to the late John J. and Nora K. Seyboth Davidson. She married Kenneth L. Hoke on Oct. 25, 1947 at St. Paul’s Church. He preceded her in death on Sept. 28, 1987.
She attended Titusville schools.
During World War II, Betty worked as an inspector for Perry Forge in Titusville and Johnson Metal in Erie. After the war, she worked for General Telephone Co. in Erie and Oil City, and was last employed at Sylvania in Titusville.
She was a charter member for Women of the Moose, Chapter #1097, was an avid bowler, and enjoyed sports and fishing.
Betty is survived by two children, William Hoke of Titusville, and Charlene Kay Edeburn, of Conneautville; 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth J. Hoke, and a daughter, Charlotte Kay Mercer; two grandchildren, Billie Jo Heller and Wesley Mercer; four brothers, Norman, Kenneth, William and John Davidson.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at which time a funeral service will be conducted with Pastor Jerome Alsdorf, officiating.
Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society 2115 W 38th St, Erie, Pa. 16508 or donate3.cancer.org
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
