Grace E. Smith, 93, of Choctaw, Oklahoma, formerly of Titusville, passed away, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at the Wolfe Living Center in Harrah, Oklahoma, under the care of Good Shepherd Hospice.
Grace was born in Forest County, Pennsylvania, on April 8, 1926, the daughter of the late Andrew and Cecil (Watson) Neely. She married Leon A. Smith on Sept. 4, 1948, in Tionesta. He preceded her in death on June 21, 2013.
In her early years, Grace worked at Coburn’s Bakery as a cake decorator. Grace later worked at Crator Manufacturing in Tionesta making Evenflo baby bottles. She retired from Crator after 35 years of service.
Grace was a member of St. James Memorial Episcopal Church in Titusville. Grace enjoyed traveling, word search books and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Grace is survived by two daughters, Dianne Knowlton and husband, David, of Choctaw, Oklahoma, Linda Feely and husband, Carl, of Cherrytree; a stepson, Clifford A. Smith and wife, Suzanne, of Banning, California. She has six grandchildren; Patrick Feely and wife, Tracy, of Titusville, Darla Feely Davis and husband, Joe, of Blanchard, Oklahoma, Amy Knowlton Dorn and husband, Lee, of Midwest City, Oklahoma, Dr. Nicholas Knowlton and wife, Anastasia, of Auckland, New Zealand, Clifford D. Smith and wife, Holly, of Huntington Beach, California, and Lisa Smith Deen, of Titusville. Grace is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren, one great-great -grandchild, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Alex and Andy Neely; and two sisters Helen Hepler and Nettie Neville.
Per Grace’s wishes no public services will be observed. Interment will be in the East Troy Cemetery.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. James Memorial Episcopal Church food pantry, 112 E. Main St., Titusville, PA, 16354
