Mrs. Judy M. Copley, 77, of Titusville, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Mrs. Copley was born on Feb. 21, 1943, in Titusville to the late Harrison and Margaret (Gustafson) Jackson. She married William “Tweet” Copley on July 3, 1969. He preceded her in death in May of 1998.
She was formerly employed by the Presbyterian Home in Oil City in the dietary department for many years until her retirement.
Judy was a lifetime member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW Auxiliary, a social member of the Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion and the Moose Family Center 84, in Titusville.
She loved listening to country music, bowling, camping and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Judy is survived by four children, Thomas McMunn and wife, Amanda, of Titusville, Brenda Stevenson and husband, Albert “Ike,” of Oil City, Kim Harris and husband, Gene, of Franklin and William Copley and wife, Janet, of Oil City; daughter-in-law, Mary Rita Copley, of Oil City; 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, two sisters, June Gilson of California, Joy Schroeder, of Titusville and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Steven Copley.
Private funeral services are being conducted for the family by the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville Pa. 16354.
Interment will be in Rynd Farm Cemetery, Oil City.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.