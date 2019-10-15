Philip J. “Phil” Cauvel, 77, of Titusville, passed away Saturday evening, Oct. 12, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Phil was born on Jan.11, 1942, in Franklin, a son of the late Percy and Bernice Amsdell Cauvel.

Phil was a graduate of the Franklin High School, Class of 1960. He was married to the former Carol Brecht on Nov. 17, 1962, in Oil City.

Phil’s career in the automobile business spanned several decades dating back to the former Cauvel Brothers Nash Rambler dealership in Franklin, where his father was the dealer.

He had been employed at the former Weaver Buick Pontiac GMC in Oil City from 1972 until 1991, and was last employed for a number of years as a sales representative with American Coach Sales for Western Pennsylvania and Western New York regions.

Phil was born and raised in Franklin where he attended First Presbyterian Church. In the late 1960s, he and his wife Carol moved to Oil City, where they became members of Oil City First Presbyterian Church. They were members there for 25 years until they moved to Titusville in 1992. Phil and Carol have been members of Titusville First Presbyterian Church since that time. Phil was a member of the choir and served as a church elder. He also served on numerous church committees.

He was a former member of the Oil City Kiwanis Club and of the Oil City Lions Club.

He and his wife enjoyed traveling to visit children, grandchildren and family.

Phil is survived by his wife, Carol, of Titusville; two sons, Scott E. Cauvel and wife, Jennifer, of Grosse Pointe, Michigan, and Sean C. Cauvel and wife, Kelly, of Glendale, California; three grandchildren, Brendan and Sarah Cauvel, of Grosse Pointe, Michigan, and Christian Cauvel, of Glendale, California; a sister-in-law, Anita Cauvel, of Franklin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Cauvel and a sister, Betty Richardson.

Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be conducted on Friday, at 11 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 216 N. Franklin St., Titusville, with Rev. Dr. Vaughan Smith, pastor, and Thomas Newcombe, director of Senior Adult and Youth Ministries, officiating.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

The family asks that memorials be made to the American Diabetes Association, at diabetes.org, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, at stjude.org

If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.