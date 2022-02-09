Shirlie Anne Anderson, age 92, died in her home peacefully on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, surrounded by her family.
She was born Nov. 29, 1929, in Oil City to the late Earl and Ruth Bickel Beightol.
Shirlie was married to Robert Anderson in 1947. They bought a home at 22 East 5th Street in Oil City and resided there for more than 68 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2014 and is also preceded by both her brothers, James and Robert, who died over 50 years ago. Shirlie is also preceded in death by her two sisters, Lillian English and Ruth Rogers; her daughter, Barb Kunselman, and two grandchildren, Bejay and Denise Anderson.
Shirlie is survived by her children, Robert D. Anderson (Saegertown), Dave and Becky Anderson (Mechanicsburg), and Linda Fischer (Oil City). She has nine grandchildren that include Andy Fischer and wife, Erika, Michael Fischer and wife, June, Jamie Allan, Amanda Rodenbacher and husband, Jake, James Anderson and wife, Jessica, Brooke Beck and husband, Luke, Jessie Anderson, and Lori Sanders. Shirlie is blessed with 18 great-grandchildren. She was known by the cousins as “Shorty.”
She received her GED in 1971 and went on to pursue a license for practical nursing at Oil City Vocational Technical School. Shirlie worked at the Oil City Hospital for 20 years until her retirement.
Shirlie was a member of the First Baptist Church for over 40 years and served as a Sunday school teacher, Junior School teacher, served on the Board of Christian Education, as well as Bible School. Later Shirlie and Robert joined Trinity United Methodist Church. She was also a troop leader in the Girl Scouts.
Shirlie and Robert loved the cottage life and spent many years on the Pumphouse Road on the Allegheny River. There was lots of swimming, bon fires, badminton and playing 500! Later, they bought a place they called “The Ranch” and continued with all the fun activities with family and friends. In their later years they spent multiple weeks a year in Florida at Magic Tree Resort, in which they were accompanied by many of their children and grandchildren. Many great memories were made just like those at the cottage.
Shirlie loved playing the piano and organ. She enjoyed square dancing with the Shin Diggers. She took pride in a well-kept home and made the best chocolate fudge over ice cream.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Morrison Funeral Home followed by a service at 11. Reverend Thomas Carr will preside over the service.
Interment will be in Mill Creek Cemetery in Utica.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church.
Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at morrisonhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.