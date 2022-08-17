Scott Brian Hunt, 64, of 14202 South Goodwill Road, Titusville, lost his year-long, hard-fought battle with lung cancer on Aug. 16, 2022.
Scott was born on Aug. 21, 1957, in Titusville to the late Gerald and Ethel Range Hunt, of Titusville.
Scott was a 1975 graduate of Titusville High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in Baumholder, Germany and Ft. Belvoir, Virginia.
After his enlistment, he returned home to work in the oil industry for Quaker State. Then he worked as a pipefitter on navy ships at Norship Co and Erie Marine. He last worked as an industrial pipefitter, traveling to different areas with Highlander Energy.
Scott loved to hunt, fish, work on the farm and play poker. He was a consummate storyteller. He loved to sit around a fire, drink a beer and tell stories. He loved his Steelers and did not miss a game. Football in general was a favorite way to pass time.
Scott is survived by his son, Joshua Hunt and his grandson, Gabriel, of Titusville; his son and daughter-in-law, SFC Daniel and Nicole Hunt and his grandchildren, Lincoln, Reagan and Jackson, of Raeford, North Carolina; his sister, Connie Ray (Ken), of Virginia Beach, Virginia. He is also survived by his former wife, best friend and caregiver, Debi Miller, of Titusville; his aunt, Donna Dunkle, of Franklin and several nieces, nephews and their children.
Scott was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Larry Hunt; his sister and brother-in-law, Patrick and Patricia O’Neill; his father-in-law, Ray Miller; his nephew, Brian Ray; his brother-in-law, Jerrold Miller, and his uncle, Norman Dunkle.
Scott was vehement in requesting absolutely no services.
Private inurnment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Titusville at a later date.
