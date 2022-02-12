Helen V. Snyder, age 91, of Union City, Pa., passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the Crawford County Care Center in Saegartown, where she had resided for the past 16 months.
She was welcomed home in heaven by her eldest son, James, who had preceded her in death in 2013; and who had promised he would be waiting for her at the Gate to escort her in. Also waiting there would be her husband, Maryott F. Snyder, whom she had married on July 16, 1949, and who had preceded her in death on March 31, 1984; her parents; her sister, Grace Gillett, and son-in-law, Gary Gourley.
Helen was born on July 10, 1930 to Howard and Hazel Glover and resided most of her life in the Brown Hill area. She was a 1948 graduate of Bloomfield High School, where she was the valedictorian of her class. She was a lifelong member of the Brown Hill United Methodist Church, where she had taught Sunday school and Bible School, and served on many committees throughout the years.
Helen was employed in the housekeeping department of the Union City Memorial Hospital for more than 30 years and, even after retiring, continued to work part-time as needed until well into her 70s.
She found a new purpose in life in her 80s, as a caring companion to a lifelong neighbor and friend, Raymond Gourley. Together they enjoyed attending the Union City Senior Center, local church services and going out to eat, until his death in 2017.
Always strong and self-reliant, she lived independently in her own home until after her 90th birthday. She was an avid letter-writer and corresponded with friends near and far with regularity. She sent greeting cards for every occasion to family and friends and maintained a Christmas Card list of over 100 people each year.
She, in turn, loved to receive cards and letters and looked forward to the mail every day. She always had a green thumb and enjoyed her flower gardens and filling her home with plants. She enjoyed keeping scrapbooks of remembrances, doing word search puzzles and playing games with her grandchildren. She was well-loved by all who knew her.
Helen and her husband, Maryott, raised six children. In addition to James (Sherry), she is survived by Dorothy (the late Gary) Gourley, Beverly (Edwin) Yucha, Linda, Frank and Karen Snyder; eight grandchildren, Debra (Tim) Brown, Daniel (Jennifer) Gourley, Michael (Shona) Yucha, Aaron Yucha, Christy (Michael) Messina, Jimmy Snyder, Frank Snyder, and Mandy (Rusty) Fosburg; nine great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews, including one very special niece, Sheryl Gillett Himrod, who spent much time assisting, loving and caring for her in so many ways.
The family would like to thank and recognize the wonderful staff at the Crawford County Care Center and at Aseracare Hospice of Waterford for the loving care provided to Helen during the last year of her life.
Friends may call at the Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 South Main Street, Union City, Pa. on Monday, Feb.14, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. at the Brown Hill United Methodist Church, 22747 Wilkie Road, Cambridge Springs, Pa. 16403. Interment will follow at Miller Station Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Helen’s name to the Brown Hill United Methodist Church or the Union City Senior Center, 27 Johnson Street, Union City, Pa. 16438.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Helen’s Book of Memories online at WarrenGlennFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.