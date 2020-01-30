Robert Caldwell McCracken, 92, was born on December 25, 1927 and passed away January 12, 2020 at home in Kentucky.
Robert was the son of David Byron and Mary Alice Gunselman McCracken, and grew up in Titusville before joining the U.S. Navy in 1945, and serving in WWII and Korea.
He was an avid boater, private pilot and conversationalist.
Robert met Lenore Ruth Carothers, of Beaver Falls. They married in 1949.
Robert and Lenore had two children, Robert C. II and Kathy Sue. They had five grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by; his wife, Lenore, in 2012 and brothers, Byron, Hugh and sister, Mary.
Robert and Lenore are interned in the National Cemetery in Nashville, Tennessee.
