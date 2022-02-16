Thomas (Tom) J. Cherok, 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.
He is survived by his loving wife, Cheran, of 43 years; three daughters, Lisa (Michael Sayette) Cherok, Lori (David Tuzzolino) Cherok, and Amy (Mark) Ryals; his grandchildren, Jacob Ryals, Evan Ryals, Alex Sayette and Julia Sayette; his brother-in-law, Dale Barnes; sister-in-law, Becky Barnes, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews and their children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Anna (Hanus) Cherok, and his siblings, Michael, John, Andrew Jr., and Charles Cherok and Eleanor Kozera.
Tom was born in Verona, Pa. in 1932. Tom’s lifelong love of golf began at the age of 13 while caddying at Westmoreland Country Club and Oakmont Country Club.
He was a 1950 graduate of Penn Hills High School, where he played on the golf team. As a high school senior, Tom was the captain of the golf team and captured the individual golf championship in Western Pennsylvania and placed second in the state. He went on to a distinguished golf career at Juniata College, serving as captain of the golf team each year and winning the Middle Atlantic Conference and the Western Maryland Invitational.
He graduated from Juniata College in 1954. Tom served two years of active duty in the U.S. Army as a Private First Class before beginning his professional golf career as an assistant pro at Edgewood Country Club. He became the head golf pro at Titusville Country Club in 1961. Tom played in the PGA tournament in Chicago in 1961.
He and his wife, Cheran moved to Beaver, Pa. In 1982, where he served as the head golf professional at Seven Oaks Country Club until he retired in 1993.
He shot four holes in one over the course of his career and enjoyed traveling and playing in many tournaments, of which he won several over the years. Tom was a member of the Half Century Tri-State PGA Club. In 2016, Tom was inducted into the Penn Hills High School Sports Hall of Fame.
After his retirement, Tom continued to provide golf instruction in the community for many years. He was a kind and patient teacher of the sport he loved. Tom also enjoyed daily walks with Cheran on River Road in Beaver and feeding the squirrels at the Beaver Cemetery.
Tom was a member of Our Lady of the Valley (St. Peter and Paul) Catholic Church in Beaver, Pa., where he served as an usher. He also volunteered with the World Vision Organization. Tom was known for his strong faith in Jesus, his gentle soul and his light-hearted sense of humor.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no public viewing, and funeral services will be private for immediate family only. Arrangements are being conducted by Noll Funeral Home Inc., 333 Third Street, Beaver, Pa.. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.