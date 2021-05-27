Lloyd “Butch” Eldon Whitson, of Ashfield, Massachusetts, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Baystate Medical Center, Springfield after a brief illness.
Butch was born on June 18, 1941 in Stillwater, Oklahoma, the son of Ted and Ethel Storey Whitson.
He married Renee E. Southwick in October 2000 and she survives him. Renee and Butch agreed that their 25 years together were the best of their lives.
Butch attended Oklahoma State University in Stillwater and is a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He worked for many years as an iron worker and then as an over-the-road owner/operator truck driver for 36 years, accumulating some 3 million miles. He retired from Wheaton World Wide Moving in 2006, having accumulated 1.2 million accident free miles.
Butch enjoyed golf, football and baseball, as well as working out at the gym. He was a voracious reader. Butch made numerous close friends golfing and thoroughly loved the rounds of golf with them and always the discussions and laughter at the “19th hole.”
He and Renee loved raising and residing with their many dogs over their years together. Butch will be so missed by their dog, Auggie, who was his constant companion and lap dog, (even at 62 pounds) over the last several weeks.
Besides his wife, Butch is also survived by his niece, Patricia Bradley; great-niece, Candy Andejular {Roberto}; great-great-nephew, Jonathan and great-great-niece, Arabella, all of Woodbridge, Virginia; great-nephew, Michael Bradley, of Las Vegas, Nevada and a stepdaughter, Rebecca Hirst, of Houston, Texas.
Butch was a beloved brother-in-law and uncle to Renee’s Southwick family, of Stafford, Virginia. Butch’s beloved best friend, Tom Chase, of Oswego, Illinois also survives him.
Funeral services are provided by Johnson Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts. There are no services planned at this time, however a celebration of life memorial for Butch will be planned in the future. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ashfield Fire Department , PO Box 355, Ashfield, Massachusetts 01330.
