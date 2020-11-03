Mrs. Marjorie Ann Swift, 72, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
Marjorie was born on Feb. 25, 1948, in Salamanca, New York, to the late Anthony and Mary (Yehl) Kobinski.
She was a graduate of St. Bonaventure University in Olean, New York, with a degree in economics.
Marjorie was formerly employed by Time Warner Cable and AOL.
Marjorie enjoyed traveling, cooking and watching cooking shows. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and siblings.
Marjorie is survived by two sons, Stephen D. Swift and wife, Than Lan, of San Diego, California, James A. Swift, of Brockport, New York; three grandchildren, Christopher, Naomi and Jasmine Swift, of San Diego, California; a brother, Mike Kobinski and wife, Veronica, of Little Valley, New York; and three sisters, Judy Jones and husband, Doug, of Titusville, Louise Alt and husband, Richard, of Mitchell, South Dakota, and Patricia Hupalo and husband, Walter, of Arlington, Virginia.
No services are being observed.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.