William D. “Bill” Edwards, 82, of Titusville, passed away Friday morning April 16, 2021 at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Bill was born on July 12, 1938 in New Kensington, PA, a son of the late David and Ann Harckom Edwards. He was married to Karen Prenatt on November 9, 1963 at St. Titus Church in Titusville.
Bill was a graduate of Colestock High School, class of 1956 and had attended Clarion College.
He had been employed as a rural mail carrier for the US Postal Service in Titusville for 27 years until his retirement on Aug. 1, 2000.
Bill was a veteran having served in the US Air Force. He entered the service on Sept. 20, 1956 at Pittsburgh, PA and was honorably discharged on June 20, 1960 at Williams Air Force Base in Arizona.
Bill was a member of St. Titus Church where he had served as an usher. He was also a member of the BPO Elks No. 264 where he had served as secretary for over 50 years. He was a former board member of the YMCA and the former Christian Activities Center. He was a member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW.
Bill enjoyed walking, bicycling, coin collecting and gardening. He loved to bake and was known as the bread man and cookie man about town.
He is survived by his wife Karen of Titusville; three children, William P. Edwards and wife, Rebecca, of New Castle, Ann Kerr and husband, Jeffrey, of Corry, and Craig T. Edwards and wife, Susan, of Midlothian, Virginia; three grandchildren, Alexander, Alyssa and Declan Edwards; a brother, Lee Edwards and wife, Marilyn, of Titusville; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Goodman.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA 16354 on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. The family requests that visitors wear masks during visitation.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Titus Church with Fr. Walter E. Packard as celebrant.
Full military rites will be conducted by officers and members of the local veteran’s organizations.
Interment will be in St. Catharines Cemetery.
The family asks that memorials be made to the Titusville YMCA 505 W. Walnut St. Titusville, PA 16354; to St. Titus Church 513 W. Main St. Titusville; or to any chapter of the American Cancer Society.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
