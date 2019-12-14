Carolyn Nuhfer, 69, of the Caring Place, 103 13th St., Franklin, formerly of Franklin Avenue died peacefully Thursday evening, at 7:38 p.m. with her family members present.
Carolyn Ethel Patterson was the second child born to Charles Lytle and Irene Elizabeth Moe Patterson on Oct. 13, 1950, in the Titusville Hospital. She spent the first 7 ½ years of her life on a dairy farm which her dad operated on the Buxton Road near Wallaceville. She moved to Cooperstown, in early April of 1958. There she lived in an apartment above her dad’s hardware store. As a teenager, she did a lot of babysitting and when the new Cooperstown United Methodist Church was being built, she gave $150 of her money to the building fund when she was 15 years old. She was active in the youth and was the treasurer when the youth group was first started.
Shortly after graduating from Rocky Grove High School in June of 1968, she studied computers at the Institute of Computer Management in Pittsburgh, staying at the Evangeline Home there. She then worked at a bank in Meadville and later in Franklin. After that she worked at Reno Plastics and ended her career at the Communications Center, Inc.
In 1975, after a traumatic experience, she developed diabetes. After several eye surgeries, she became legally blind by 2002. After three kidney transplants, beginning in the fall of 2007, many hospital visits to Pittsburgh, her last kidney stopped functioning in March of 2017 and she spent the last two years of her life on dialysis which she had been on previously for two years from 2008 to 2010. She spent the last 12 years of her life in the Golden Living Center and the Caring Place. Despite all of her serious health problems, she was always cheerful and concerned about everyone else.
Carolyn had one daughter, Denise Adelaide Nuhfer Rhodes and her companion, Joel Shipwash. While Denise was growing up Carolyn was active in the PTA, Seneca Hot Wheels, Brownies and Girl Scouts. She was also active in her church and served as treasurer for a number of years and frequently hosted dinners for members of the church. She was always ready to help wherever she was needed.
Carolyn enjoyed traveling and going with her father to his army reunions. She never missed the Shaffer or Patterson Family Reunions and was present at any family gathering. She enjoyed bicycling and walking, and walked for the March of Dimes for many years. During her last 12 years in the home, she spent much of her time working on puzzles. She sold a few of them, gave some away, and decorated her room with the rest of them. Most of the staff in the last few years were coerced into putting a few pieces in the puzzle.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter, and four grandchildren, Elizabeth Rhodes engaged to Matt Meeker, Zachariah Rhodes, Isabella Rhodes and Gemma Rhodes; one brother, Edward Patterson, and wife, Rebecca; many niece and nephews and 27 first cousins.
The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for Carolyn over the years, especially those on the staff at the Caring Place.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St., Franklin where family and friends are welcome on Sunday from 4 to 6:00 P.M.
Additional visitation will be held on Monday from noon until 1 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Bruce K. Davis, officiating.
Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Cherrytree Township, Titusville.
Memorial contributions can be made to Fairview Cemetery Association, c/o Pam Holcomb, 39887 State Hwy. 408, Titusville, PA 16354.
Online condolences and flowers may be sent to the family by visiting HuffFuneral.com.
